The Indiana Pacers, with Myles Turner, hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, a 141-121 loss against the 76ers, Turner totaled 20 points.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Turner, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 17.9 19.7 Rebounds 8.5 7.6 5.7 Assists -- 1.4 1.6 PRA 29.5 26.9 27 PR 27.5 25.5 25.4 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.5



Myles Turner Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Myles Turner has made 6.5 shots per game, which accounts for 12.9% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 4.1 threes per game, or 9.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Turner's opponents, the Hornets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.3 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 104.7 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

The Hornets allow 117.5 points per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

The Hornets are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 46.5 rebounds per contest.

The Hornets concede 25.9 assists per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hornets have allowed 12.4 makes per game, 18th in the league.

Myles Turner vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 34 29 9 0 1 4 1 11/16/2022 31 20 10 3 1 3 1

