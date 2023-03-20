On Monday, March 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center, the Charlotte Hornets (22-50) will attempt to end a six-game home losing skid when taking on the Indiana Pacers (32-39), airing at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Hornets matchup.

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN

BSSE and BSIN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Pacers vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Pacers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Pacers have a -168 scoring differential, falling short by 2.4 points per game. They're putting up 115.9 points per game to rank 11th in the league and are giving up 118.3 per contest to rank 28th in the NBA.

The Hornets put up 111.2 points per game (27th in league) while giving up 117.5 per contest (23rd in NBA). They have a -454 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

The teams average 227.1 points per game combined, 6.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

These two teams surrender a combined 235.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Indiana has won 38 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 33 times.

Charlotte has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.

Pacers and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +100000 +90000 +1600 Hornets - - -

