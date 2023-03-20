The Charlotte Hornets (22-50) are 1.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (32-39) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN. The matchup's over/under is set at 232.5.

Pacers vs. Hornets Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: BSSE and BSIN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pacers -1.5 232.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

  • Indiana's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 232.5 points 34 times.
  • The average total in Indiana's outings this year is 234.3, 1.8 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Pacers have a 38-33-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Indiana has been the favorite in 16 games this season and won 10 (62.5%) of those contests.
  • Indiana has a record of 9-5, a 64.3% win rate, when it's favored by -130 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Pacers.

Pacers vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Pacers vs Hornets Total Facts
Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pacers 34 47.9% 115.9 227.1 118.3 235.8 232.8
Hornets 31 43.1% 111.2 227.1 117.5 235.8 229.5

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

  • The Pacers have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.
  • The Pacers have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 contests.
  • Indiana has a better record against the spread at home (21-15-0) than it does in away games (17-18-0).
  • The Pacers average just 1.6 fewer points per game (115.9) than the Hornets give up (117.5).
  • Indiana has a 23-8 record against the spread and a 20-11 record overall when putting up more than 117.5 points.

Pacers vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Pacers and Hornets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pacers 38-33 7-9 36-35
Hornets 33-39 25-31 32-40

Pacers vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Pacers Hornets
115.9
Points Scored (PG)
 111.2
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 27
23-8
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 14-3
20-11
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 13-4
118.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.5
28
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 23
11-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 18-11
12-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 15-14

