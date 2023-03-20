Pacers vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (22-50) are 1.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (32-39) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN. The matchup's over/under is set at 232.5.
Pacers vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-1.5
|232.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 232.5 points 34 times.
- The average total in Indiana's outings this year is 234.3, 1.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Pacers have a 38-33-0 record against the spread this season.
- Indiana has been the favorite in 16 games this season and won 10 (62.5%) of those contests.
- Indiana has a record of 9-5, a 64.3% win rate, when it's favored by -130 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Pacers.
Pacers vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|34
|47.9%
|115.9
|227.1
|118.3
|235.8
|232.8
|Hornets
|31
|43.1%
|111.2
|227.1
|117.5
|235.8
|229.5
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- The Pacers have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.
- The Pacers have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 contests.
- Indiana has a better record against the spread at home (21-15-0) than it does in away games (17-18-0).
- The Pacers average just 1.6 fewer points per game (115.9) than the Hornets give up (117.5).
- Indiana has a 23-8 record against the spread and a 20-11 record overall when putting up more than 117.5 points.
Pacers vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|38-33
|7-9
|36-35
|Hornets
|33-39
|25-31
|32-40
Pacers vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Pacers
|Hornets
|115.9
|111.2
|11
|27
|23-8
|14-3
|20-11
|13-4
|118.3
|117.5
|28
|23
|11-4
|18-11
|12-3
|15-14
