The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (24-12) take on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (22-13) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 on ESPN2.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern Utah vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Eastern Kentucky vs. Southern Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Eastern Kentucky vs. Southern Utah Betting Trends

Eastern Kentucky has put together a 21-11-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Colonels are 9-4 ATS this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Southern Utah has compiled a 17-13-2 record against the spread this season.

Thunderbirds games have gone over the point total 17 out of 32 times this season.

