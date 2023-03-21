Predators vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 21
The Buffalo Sabres (33-30-6) carry a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Nashville Predators (34-26-8), who have dropped three in a row, on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG-B.
Over the past 10 games, the Predators have put up a record of 5-3-2. They have totaled 20 goals, while their opponents have scored 26. They have gone on the power play 23 times during that span, and have capitalized with four goals (17.4% of opportunities).
Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which team will emerge victorious in Tuesday's hockey action.
Predators vs. Sabres Predictions for Tuesday
Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Sabres 4, Predators 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Sabres (-150)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Sabres (-1)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Predators Splits and Trends
- The Predators have a 34-26-8 record this season and are 9-8-17 in matchups that have needed overtime.
- Nashville has earned 36 points (15-6-6) in its 27 games decided by one goal.
- In 12 games this season when the Predators ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-10-1).
- Nashville has 21 points (9-5-3) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Predators have scored at least three goals 34 times, earning 51 points from those matchups (24-7-3).
- Nashville has scored a single power-play goal in 24 games this season and has registered 35 points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Nashville has posted a record of 14-9-3 (31 points).
- The Predators have been outshot by opponents in 41 games, going 20-16-5 to record 45 points.
|Sabres Rank
|Sabres AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|3rd
|3.58
|Goals Scored
|2.75
|28th
|27th
|3.68
|Goals Allowed
|2.94
|12th
|12th
|32.2
|Shots
|30.2
|22nd
|25th
|33.2
|Shots Allowed
|33.3
|27th
|5th
|24.6%
|Power Play %
|18.7%
|25th
|30th
|72.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.5%
|11th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Predators vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.