The Indiana Pacers, Aaron Nesmith included, match up versus the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Nesmith, in his most recent game, had four points in a 115-109 loss to the Hornets.

In this piece we'll examine Nesmith's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.0 10.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 4.1 Assists -- 1.3 1.5 PRA -- 15.1 16.5 PR 13.5 13.8 15 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Aaron Nesmith's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Aaron Nesmith Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Aaron Nesmith has made 3.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 7.2% of his team's total makes.

Nesmith is averaging 4.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Nesmith's Pacers average 104.7 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Raptors are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.1 points per game, the Raptors are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Raptors concede 42.3 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the league.

Allowing 26.2 assists per game, the Raptors are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Raptors are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 30 10 5 1 0 0 0 11/12/2022 15 10 2 2 2 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Nesmith or any of his Pacers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.