The Charlotte 49ers (21-14) carry a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (23-13), who have won three straight as well. It starts at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Charlotte vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Charlotte Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Eastern Kentucky vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Charlotte Moneyline Eastern Kentucky Moneyline

Eastern Kentucky vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

  • Eastern Kentucky has compiled a 22-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season, the Colonels have an ATS record of 9-4.
  • Charlotte has covered 21 times in 34 chances against the spread this season.
  • 49ers games have gone over the point total 13 out of 34 times this season.

