Eastern Kentucky vs. Charlotte: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 22
The Charlotte 49ers (21-14) carry a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (23-13), who have won three straight as well. It starts at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Charlotte vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Eastern Kentucky vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Charlotte Moneyline
|Eastern Kentucky Moneyline
Eastern Kentucky vs. Charlotte Betting Trends
- Eastern Kentucky has compiled a 22-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
- When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season, the Colonels have an ATS record of 9-4.
- Charlotte has covered 21 times in 34 chances against the spread this season.
- 49ers games have gone over the point total 13 out of 34 times this season.
