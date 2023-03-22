The Toronto Raptors (35-37) host the Indiana Pacers (32-40) after winning seven home games in a row. The Raptors are favored by 9 points in the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Pacers vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 118 - Pacers 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 9)

Pacers (+ 9) Pick OU: Under (234)



The Raptors have covered less often than the Pacers this year, tallying an ATS record of 36-35-1, compared to the 38-33-1 record of the Pacers.

Toronto and Indiana cover the same percentage of spreads this year (66.7%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Wednesday's line (Raps as favorites by 9 or more and Pacers as underdogs by 9 or more).

Toronto and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 54.2% of the time this season (39 out of 72). That's more often than Indiana and its opponents have (36 out of 72).

The Raptors have a .595 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (25-17) this season, higher than the .400 winning percentage for the Pacers as a moneyline underdog (22-33).

Pacers Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Indiana is 12th in the league on offense (115.8 points scored per game) and fourth-worst on defense (118.3 points allowed).

The Pacers are sixth in the league in assists (26.8 per game) in 2022-23.

The Pacers make 13.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.5% from beyond the arc, ranking sixth and 12th, respectively, in the NBA.

Indiana takes 42.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 57.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 33.1% of Indiana's buckets are 3-pointers, and 66.9% are 2-pointers.

