Friday's game between the Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) and Louisville Cardinals (25-11) going head to head at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 66-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ole Miss, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on March 24.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 73-51 win over Texas in their most recent outing on Monday.

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 66, Louisville 65

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' signature win this season came in a 64-38 victory against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on March 4.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 10-10 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories, but also tied for the 24th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisville is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 28) on January 15

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on March 19, the Rebels notched their best win of the season, a 54-49 road victory.

The Rebels have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (six).

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

54-49 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 19

66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 32) on January 12

78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 26

61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 1

57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 42) on February 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals average 73.1 points per game (46th in college basketball) while giving up 63.4 per contest (151st in college basketball). They have a +348 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Louisville is posting 69.9 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 3.2 fewer points per game than its season average (73.1).

When playing at home, the Cardinals are putting up six more points per game (77.2) than they are in away games (71.2).

Louisville is ceding 62.4 points per game this season at home, which is 1.6 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (64).

In their last 10 games, the Cardinals have been scoring 71.6 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 73.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Ole Miss Performance Insights