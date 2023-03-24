Friday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (25-11) and Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) going head to head at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 66-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on March 24.

The Cardinals head into this game after a 73-51 win over Texas on Monday.

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 66, Ole Miss 65

Louisville Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Cardinals took down the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 64-38, on March 4.

The Cardinals have 10 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 11th-most in the country. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 25th-most.

Louisville has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (seven).

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 28) on January 15

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

On March 19, the Rebels picked up their best win of the season, a 54-49 victory over the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25.

The Rebels have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (six).

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

54-49 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 19

66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 32) on January 12

78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 26

61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 1

57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 42) on February 26

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals outscore opponents by 9.7 points per game (scoring 73.1 points per game to rank 47th in college basketball while giving up 63.4 per contest to rank 150th in college basketball) and have a +348 scoring differential overall.

In conference contests, Louisville tallies fewer points per game (69.9) than its season average (73.1).

Offensively, the Cardinals have performed better when playing at home this season, posting 77.2 points per game, compared to 71.2 per game on the road.

In home games, Louisville is ceding 1.6 fewer points per game (62.4) than in road games (64).

In their last 10 games, the Cardinals have been putting up 71.6 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 73.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Ole Miss Performance Insights