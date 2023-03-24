Friday's game at Climate Pledge Arena has the Louisville Cardinals (25-11) going head to head against the Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) at 10:00 PM ET (on March 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 66-64 victory for Louisville, so expect a tight matchup.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Cardinals secured a 73-51 victory over Texas.

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 66, Ole Miss 65

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals took down the No. 10-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 64-38, on March 4, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Cardinals have 10 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 11th-most in Division I. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 25th-most.

Louisville has seven wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 28) on January 15

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels' signature win this season came in a 54-49 victory against the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on March 19.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Rebels are 6-6 (.500%) -- tied for the 24th-most victories.

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

54-49 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 19

66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 32) on January 12

78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 26

61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 1

57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 42) on February 26

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals' +348 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.1 points per game (47th in college basketball) while allowing 63.4 per contest (150th in college basketball).

In conference contests, Louisville puts up fewer points per contest (69.9) than its season average (73.1).

Offensively, the Cardinals have fared better when playing at home this year, putting up 77.2 points per game, compared to 71.2 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively, Louisville has played better in home games this season, allowing 62.4 points per game, compared to 64 in away games.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Cardinals have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 71.6 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 73.1 they've put up over the course of this season.

Ole Miss Performance Insights