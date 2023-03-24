Friday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (25-11) and Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) going head to head at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 66-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on March 24.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 73-51 win against Texas in their last game on Monday.

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 66, Ole Miss 65

Louisville Schedule Analysis

When the Cardinals beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 10 in the AP's Top 25) on March 4 by a score of 64-38, it was their best victory of the season so far.

The Cardinals have 10 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 11th-most in the nation. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 25th-most.

Louisville has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 28) on January 15

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels' signature victory this season came against the Stanford Cardinal, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 5). The Rebels took home the 54-49 win on the road on March 19.

The Rebels have six wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

54-49 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 19

66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 32) on January 12

78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 26

61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 1

57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 42) on February 26

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals' +348 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.1 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 63.4 per contest (150th in college basketball).

On offense, Louisville is putting up 69.9 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (73.1 points per game) is 3.2 PPG higher.

The Cardinals are putting up 77.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 71.2 points per contest.

Defensively, Louisville has played better in home games this season, ceding 62.4 points per game, compared to 64 when playing on the road.

In their last 10 games, the Cardinals have been scoring 71.6 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 73.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Ole Miss Performance Insights