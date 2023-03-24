Friday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (25-11) and Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) squaring off at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 66-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on March 24.

The Cardinals enter this contest following a 73-51 win against Texas on Monday.

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 66, Ole Miss 65

Louisville Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Cardinals defeated the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 64-38, on March 4.

The Cardinals have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (10), but also have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 losses (10).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Louisville is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 28) on January 15

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Rebels defeated the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal, 54-49, on March 19.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Rebels are 6-6 (.500%) -- tied for the 24th-most wins.

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

54-49 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 19

66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 32) on January 12

78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 26

61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 1

57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 42) on February 26

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals have a +348 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.7 points per game. They're putting up 73.1 points per game to rank 47th in college basketball and are allowing 63.4 per outing to rank 150th in college basketball.

In conference contests, Louisville tallies fewer points per game (69.9) than its overall average (73.1).

At home, the Cardinals are averaging six more points per game (77.2) than they are in road games (71.2).

Defensively, Louisville has been better at home this year, surrendering 62.4 points per game, compared to 64 in away games.

In their last 10 games, the Cardinals have been putting up 71.6 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 73.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Ole Miss Performance Insights