How to Watch the Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A berth in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 5 Louisville Cardinals (25-11) or the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. This contest tips off at 10:00 PM on Friday.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Louisville vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison
- The Rebels average 5.4 more points per game (68.8) than the Cardinals allow (63.4).
- Ole Miss has put together a 17-2 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.
- Louisville is 15-6 when it allows fewer than 68.8 points.
- The Cardinals average 73.1 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 56.3 the Rebels allow.
- Louisville is 21-6 when scoring more than 56.3 points.
- Ole Miss has a 22-6 record when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.
- The Cardinals are making 45.1% of their shots from the field, 6.2% higher than the Rebels allow to opponents (38.9%).
- The Rebels shoot 37.7% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Cardinals allow.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 75-67
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/18/2023
|Drake
|W 83-81
|Moody Center
|3/20/2023
|@ Texas
|W 73-51
|Moody Center
|3/24/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
