A berth in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 5 Louisville Cardinals (25-11) or the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. This contest tips off at 10:00 PM on Friday.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

The Rebels average 5.4 more points per game (68.8) than the Cardinals allow (63.4).

Ole Miss has put together a 17-2 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

Louisville is 15-6 when it allows fewer than 68.8 points.

The Cardinals average 73.1 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 56.3 the Rebels allow.

Louisville is 21-6 when scoring more than 56.3 points.

Ole Miss has a 22-6 record when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.

The Cardinals are making 45.1% of their shots from the field, 6.2% higher than the Rebels allow to opponents (38.9%).

The Rebels shoot 37.7% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Cardinals allow.

Louisville Schedule