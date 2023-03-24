Myles Turner Player Prop Bets: Pacers vs. Celtics - March 24
Myles Turner and his Indiana Pacers teammates hit the court versus the Boston Celtics on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
In this piece we'll examine Turner's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|16.5
|17.9
|17.6
|Rebounds
|6.5
|7.5
|5.2
|Assists
|--
|1.5
|2.1
|PRA
|24.5
|26.9
|24.9
|PR
|23.5
|25.4
|22.8
|3PM
|1.5
|1.5
|0.6
Myles Turner Insights vs. the Celtics
- This season, he's put up 11.0% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.8 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 9.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.
- Turner's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Pacers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.6.
- The Celtics are the sixth-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 112.2 points per contest.
- Giving up 44.1 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.
- The Celtics allow 23.0 assists per game, best in the league.
- Conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.
Myles Turner vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/23/2023
|37
|40
|10
|2
|8
|1
|0
|12/21/2022
|27
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
