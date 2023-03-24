The Boston Celtics (50-23) square off against the Indiana Pacers (33-40) as heavy, 11.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -11.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 37 of the Pacers' 73 games with a set total.

Indiana is 39-34-0 against the spread this year.

The Pacers have been victorious in 23, or 41.8%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Indiana has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +500 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 16.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Pacers vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Pacers Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 0 0% 117.8 233.7 112.2 230.4 227.7 Pacers 0 0% 115.9 233.7 118.2 230.4 232.8

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Pacers have hit the over seven times.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.583, 21-15-0 record) than away (.486, 18-19-0).

The Pacers' 115.9 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 112.2 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Indiana is 28-15 against the spread and 27-16 overall when it scores more than 112.2 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 38-35 4-7 39-34 Pacers 39-34 2-1 37-36

Pacers vs. Celtics Point Insights

Scoring Insights Celtics Pacers 117.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.9 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 26-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-15 33-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 27-16 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 118.2 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 28-15 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 27-15 34-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.