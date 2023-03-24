How to Watch the Pacers vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 24
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Pacers (33-40) battle the Boston Celtics (50-23) at TD Garden on March 24, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBA TV
- Watch Celtics vs. Pacers with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- Indiana has put together a 22-17 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 22nd.
- The Pacers put up only 3.7 more points per game (115.9) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (112.2).
- When it scores more than 112.2 points, Indiana is 27-16.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- The Pacers average more points per game at home (118.6) than on the road (113.2), and give up the same amount at home as away (118.2).
- Indiana gives up 118.2 points per game at home, and the same number on the road.
- The Pacers pick up 0.7 more assists per game at home (27.1) than away (26.4).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Questionable
|Knee
|Chris Duarte
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Kendall Brown
|Out
|Tibia
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.