The Atlanta Hawks (36-37) take on the Indiana Pacers (33-41) as 9-point favorites on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN

BSSE and BSIN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Pacers vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 120 - Pacers 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 9)

Pacers (+ 9) Pick OU: Under (242)



The Hawks have been less successful against the spread than the Pacers this season, putting up an ATS record of 32-39-2, as opposed to the 39-34-1 record of the Pacers.

Indiana covers the spread when it is a 9-point underdog or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 9 or more (57.1%).

Atlanta and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 54.8% of the time this season (40 out of 73). That's more often than Indiana and its opponents have (37 out of 74).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Pacers are 23-34, while the Hawks are 25-17 as moneyline favorites.

Pacers Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Indiana is 12th in the league on offense (115.6 points scored per game) and fifth-worst defensively (118.2 points allowed).

The Pacers are sixth in the league in assists (26.7 per game) in 2022-23.

At 13.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc, the Pacers are seventh and 14th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

In 2022-23, Indiana has attempted 41.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 58.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.7% of Indiana's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 67.3% have been 2-pointers.

