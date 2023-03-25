The Indiana Pacers, Myles Turner included, square off versus the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET.

Turner, in his most recent game (March 24 loss against the Celtics) posted 20 points and six rebounds.

We're going to examine Turner's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.0 17.2 Rebounds 7.5 7.5 5.0 Assists -- 1.4 2.0 PRA 25.5 26.9 24.2 PR 24.5 25.5 22.2 3PM 1.5 1.5 0.5



Myles Turner Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 11.1% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.8 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.5 threes per game, or 9.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Turner's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 104.6 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Hawks are 23rd in the NBA, conceding 117.6 points per contest.

The Hawks are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.5 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hawks have allowed 25.9 per contest, 20th in the NBA.

The Hawks are the seventh-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Myles Turner vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/27/2022 25 18 6 1 0 1 0

