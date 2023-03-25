The Atlanta Hawks (36-37) battle the Indiana Pacers (33-41) on March 25, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSIN.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawks have allowed to their opponents.

Indiana is 17-11 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.

The Pacers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 12th.

The Pacers' 115.6 points per game are only two fewer points than the 117.6 the Hawks give up to opponents.

Indiana has put together a 21-11 record in games it scores more than 117.6 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers put up more points per game at home (118.6) than away (112.7), and give up the same amount at home as away (118.2).

Indiana concedes 118.2 points per game at home, and the same number on the road.

This year the Pacers are picking up more assists at home (27.1 per game) than on the road (26.4).

Pacers Injuries