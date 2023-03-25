The Seattle Kraken (off a loss in their last game) and the Nashville Predators (off a win) will clash on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

You can watch the Kraken try to take down the Predators on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/23/2023 Predators Kraken 2-1 (F/SO) NAS 11/8/2022 Kraken Predators 5-1 SEA

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have given up 204 total goals this season (2.9 per game), 11th in the NHL.

The Predators have 195 goals this season (2.8 per game), 28th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Predators have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 - Matt Duchene 69 21 33 54 59 35 53.2% Tyson Barrie 73 11 37 48 37 27 - Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Thomas Novak 39 14 19 33 9 17 43.9%

Kraken Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kraken are conceding 225 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 14th in league play.

The Kraken score the eighth-most goals in the league (246 total, 3.5 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players