How to Watch the Predators vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken (off a loss in their last game) and the Nashville Predators (off a win) will clash on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
You can watch the Kraken try to take down the Predators on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Predators vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/23/2023
|Predators
|Kraken
|2-1 (F/SO) NAS
|11/8/2022
|Kraken
|Predators
|5-1 SEA
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have given up 204 total goals this season (2.9 per game), 11th in the NHL.
- The Predators have 195 goals this season (2.8 per game), 28th in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Predators have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) during that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Matt Duchene
|69
|21
|33
|54
|59
|35
|53.2%
|Tyson Barrie
|73
|11
|37
|48
|37
|27
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|39
|14
|19
|33
|9
|17
|43.9%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Kraken are conceding 225 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 14th in league play.
- The Kraken score the eighth-most goals in the league (246 total, 3.5 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Defensively, the Kraken have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|71
|13
|45
|58
|49
|43
|-
|Jared McCann
|68
|34
|22
|56
|23
|49
|33.3%
|Jordan Eberle
|71
|16
|38
|54
|27
|48
|44.3%
|Matthew Beniers
|69
|19
|30
|49
|40
|47
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|70
|11
|32
|43
|24
|56
|49.5%
