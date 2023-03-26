The No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (29-6) and No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals (26-11) will both try to earn a place in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they meet on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena. The game begins at 9:00 PM.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN

Louisville vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up only 2.5 more points per game (73.0) than the Hawkeyes allow their opponents to score (70.5).

When it scores more than 70.5 points, Louisville is 17-3.

Iowa has a 16-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.0 points.

The Hawkeyes record 23.9 more points per game (87.3) than the Cardinals allow (63.4).

Iowa is 23-6 when scoring more than 63.4 points.

Louisville has a 21-9 record when allowing fewer than 87.3 points.

This season the Hawkeyes are shooting 51.1% from the field, 11.3% higher than the Cardinals concede.

The Cardinals shoot 45.1% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Hawkeyes concede.

