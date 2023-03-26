How to Watch the Louisville vs. Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (29-6) and No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals (26-11) will both try to earn a place in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they meet on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena. The game begins at 9:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest.
Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Louisville vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals put up only 2.5 more points per game (73.0) than the Hawkeyes allow their opponents to score (70.5).
- When it scores more than 70.5 points, Louisville is 17-3.
- Iowa has a 16-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.0 points.
- The Hawkeyes record 23.9 more points per game (87.3) than the Cardinals allow (63.4).
- Iowa is 23-6 when scoring more than 63.4 points.
- Louisville has a 21-9 record when allowing fewer than 87.3 points.
- This season the Hawkeyes are shooting 51.1% from the field, 11.3% higher than the Cardinals concede.
- The Cardinals shoot 45.1% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Hawkeyes concede.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/18/2023
|Drake
|W 83-81
|Moody Center
|3/20/2023
|@ Texas
|W 73-51
|Moody Center
|3/24/2023
|Ole Miss
|W 72-62
|Climate Pledge Arena
|3/26/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
