Aaron Nesmith will hope to make a difference for the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Dallas Mavericks.

In his previous game, a 143-130 loss versus the Hawks, Nesmith had 11 points.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Nesmith, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 9.9 10.5 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 4.3 Assists -- 1.3 1.8 PRA 19.5 15 16.6 PR 17.5 13.7 14.8 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.6



Aaron Nesmith Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Aaron Nesmith has made 3.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 7.2% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 4.3 threes per game, or 10.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Pacers average the fifth-most possessions per game with 104.6. His opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.4 points per game, the Mavericks are the 15th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Giving up 44.2 rebounds per contest, the Mavericks are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks have conceded 24.8 per contest, ninth in the league.

The Mavericks give up 11 made 3-pointers per contest, best in the league.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 19 14 1 1 2 1 0

