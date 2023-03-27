The Dallas Mavericks (36-39) are favored (-1) to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (33-42) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW.

Pacers vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pacers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pacers vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: - Pacers 116 - Mavericks 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 1)

Pacers (+ 1) Pick OU: Under (233)



The Mavericks have covered the spread less often than the Pacers this year, recording an ATS record of 27-44-4, as opposed to the 39-35-1 mark of the Pacers.

Indiana covers the spread when it is a 1-point underdog or more 56.1% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as a favorite of 1 or more (30.6%).

Dallas' games have gone over the total 52% of the time this season (39 out of 75), which is more often than Indiana's games have (38 out of 75).

The Mavericks have a .592 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (29-20) this season while the Pacers have a .397 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (23-35).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Pacers Performance Insights

On offense, Indiana is the 11th-ranked team in the NBA (115.8 points per game). On defense, it is fourth-worst (118.6 points allowed per game).

This season the Pacers are ranked sixth in the NBA in assists at 26.8 per game.

At 13.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.4% from downtown, the Pacers are sixth and 13th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Indiana attempts 41.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 32.6% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 58.1% of its shots, with 67.4% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.