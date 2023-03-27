The Dallas Mavericks (36-39), on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, will attempt to halt a four-game losing skid when visiting the Indiana Pacers (33-42). This game is at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Mavericks vs. Pacers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pacers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Pacers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks average 113.7 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 113.4 per outing (15th in the NBA). They have a +20 scoring differential overall.

The Pacers have been outscored by 2.8 points per game (posting 115.8 points per game, 11th in league, while giving up 118.6 per contest, 27th in NBA) and have a -208 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 229.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams surrender a combined 232 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas has won 27 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 48 times.

Indiana has covered 39 times in 75 games with a spread this year.

Pacers and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +100000 +90000 - Mavericks +6000 +2500 +105

