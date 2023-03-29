The Indiana Pacers (33-43) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on BSIN and BSWI. The point total is set at 238.5 for the matchup.

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: BSIN and BSWI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -11.5 238.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

  • Indiana has played 30 games this season that have gone over 238.5 combined points scored.
  • The average over/under for Indiana's outings this season is 234.3, 4.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Indiana's ATS record is 39-37-0 this year.
  • The Pacers have won in 23, or 39.7%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Indiana has a record of 1-1 when it is set as the underdog by +475 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 17.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Pacers vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Pacers Total Facts
Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 24 32% 116.8 232.4 112.4 231.1 227.1
Pacers 30 39.5% 115.6 232.4 118.7 231.1 233.0

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

  • Indiana has gone 4-6 in its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Pacers have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.568, 21-16-0 record) than on the road (.462, 18-21-0).
  • The Pacers' 115.6 points per game are just 3.2 more points than the 112.4 the Bucks allow to opponents.
  • Indiana has put together a 28-16 ATS record and a 27-17 overall record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Pacers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 42-33 4-5 38-37
Pacers 39-37 2-2 38-38

Pacers vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Bucks Pacers
116.8
Points Scored (PG)
 115.6
7
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
25-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-16
29-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 27-17
112.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.7
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
32-18
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-13
42-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 23-15

