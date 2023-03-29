The Indiana Pacers (33-43) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) on March 29, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Pacers Stats Insights

  • The Pacers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (45.1%).
  • Indiana is 26-22 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Pacers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 12th.
  • The Pacers put up just 3.2 more points per game (115.6) than the Bucks allow (112.4).
  • Indiana is 27-17 when it scores more than 112.4 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23 the Pacers are putting up more points at home (118.2 per game) than away (113.2). And they are giving up less at home (118.5) than away (118.9).
  • Indiana is allowing fewer points at home (118.5 per game) than on the road (118.9).
  • The Pacers collect 0.4 more assists per game at home (26.9) than away (26.5).

Pacers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Buddy Hield Out Illness
Myles Turner Questionable Ankle/Back
Tyrese Haliburton Out Ankle
Chris Duarte Out Ankle
Kendall Brown Out Tibia

