Thursday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (0-0) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (0-0) at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on March 30.

The Reds will call on Hunter Greene against the Pirates and Mitch Keller.

Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Reds Performance Insights

Last season, the Reds were favored 33 times and won 12, or 36.4%, of those games.

Cincinnati had a record of 3-4 when it was favored by -140 or more by bookmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Reds.

With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Cincinnati managed to score 648 runs (four per game) last season.

The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all league pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule