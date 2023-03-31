Aaron Nesmith Player Prop Bets: Pacers vs. Thunder - March 31
The Indiana Pacers, Aaron Nesmith included, square off versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
In this piece we'll examine Nesmith's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Thunder
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|12.5
|10.0
|12.1
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.7
|3.6
|Assists
|--
|1.4
|2.2
|PRA
|18.5
|15.1
|17.9
|PR
|16.5
|13.7
|15.7
|3PM
|1.5
|1.5
|2.0
Looking to bet on one or more of Aaron Nesmith's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Aaron Nesmith Insights vs. the Thunder
- Nesmith has taken 8.1 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 8.0% and 7.2%, respectively, of his team's total.
- This season, he's accounted for 10.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.
- The Pacers average the third-most possessions per game with 104.7. His opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.7 possessions per contest.
- The Thunder concede 116.4 points per game, 19th-ranked in the league.
- The Thunder are the worst squad in the league, allowing 46.6 rebounds per game.
- Conceding 25.9 assists per contest, the Thunder are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.
- The Thunder are the 26th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13 made 3-pointers per game.
Aaron Nesmith vs. the Thunder
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/18/2023
|18
|9
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Nesmith or any of his Pacers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.