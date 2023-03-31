The Indiana Pacers (33-44) have four players on the injury report, including Myles Turner, for their matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-39) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, March 31 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pacers' most recent game was a 149-136 loss to the Bucks on Wednesday. Bennedict Mathurin scored a team-high 29 points for the Pacers in the loss.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Myles Turner C Questionable Ankle/Back 18 7.5 1.4 Tyrese Haliburton PG Out Ankle 20.7 3.7 10.4 Chris Duarte SF Out Ankle 7.9 2.5 1.4 Kendall Brown SG Out Tibia 1.5 1 0.5

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out For Season (Wrist), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Questionable (Ankle), Lindy Waters III: Questionable (Foot)

Pacers vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSOK

Pacers Season Insights

The Pacers' 115.9 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 116.4 the Thunder allow.

Indiana is 23-14 when it scores more than 116.4 points.

While the Pacers are putting up 115.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their previous 10 games, tallying 117 a contest.

Indiana knocks down 1.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 13.6 (sixth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.5.

The Pacers rank 24th in the league averaging 110.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 25th, allowing 115.2 points per 100 possessions.

Pacers vs. Thunder Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -3.5 241

