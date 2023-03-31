Josh Giddey and Buddy Hield are two players to watch when the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-39) and the Indiana Pacers (33-44) meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Thunder

Game Day: Friday, March 31

Friday, March 31 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Pacers' Last Game

The Pacers lost their previous game to the Bucks, 149-136, on Wednesday. Bennedict Mathurin starred with 29 points, plus nine boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bennedict Mathurin 29 9 2 2 0 1 Aaron Nesmith 22 2 3 3 1 5 Jordan Nwora 18 2 2 1 0 3

Pacers Players to Watch

Hield is putting up 16.9 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 42.1% from 3-point range (10th in league), with 3.6 triples per contest (third in league).

Myles Turner is No. 1 on the Pacers in rebounding (7.5 per game), and posts 18 points and 1.4 assists. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fifth in the NBA).

The Pacers receive 16.6 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Mathurin.

The Pacers receive 8.3 points, 3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from T.J. McConnell.

Andrew Nembhard is averaging 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Andrew Nembhard 15.7 2.4 6.5 0.3 0.1 1.6 Jordan Nwora 14.1 5.1 1.9 0.5 0.3 2.3 Buddy Hield 11.4 4.5 2.8 0.9 0.4 2 T.J. McConnell 9.4 2.6 5.3 0.9 0.5 0.3 Aaron Nesmith 12.1 3.6 2.2 0.8 0.6 2

