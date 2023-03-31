How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Final Four
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A Final Four battle features the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (31-4) and the No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers (32-2) playing with a trip to the National Championship Game on the line on Friday at American Airlines Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 7:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Virginia Tech vs. LSU Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Tigers put up an average of 81.8 points per game, 24.7 more points than the 57.1 the Hokies give up.
- LSU is 27-1 when it scores more than 57.1 points.
- Virginia Tech's record is 24-4 when it allows fewer than 81.8 points.
- The Hokies put up 15.7 more points per game (72.4) than the Lady Tigers allow (56.7).
- Virginia Tech has a 24-2 record when scoring more than 56.7 points.
- LSU is 24-0 when allowing fewer than 72.4 points.
- This year the Hokies are shooting 45.2% from the field, 9.8% higher than the Lady Tigers concede.
- The Lady Tigers shoot 46.1% from the field, 8% higher than the Hokies concede.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/19/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 72-60
|Cassell Coliseum
|3/25/2023
|Tennessee
|W 73-64
|Climate Pledge Arena
|3/27/2023
|Ohio State
|W 84-74
|Climate Pledge Arena
|3/31/2023
|LSU
|-
|American Airlines Center
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/19/2023
|Michigan
|W 66-42
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|3/24/2023
|Utah
|W 66-63
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/26/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 54-42
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/31/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|American Airlines Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.