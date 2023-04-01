Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jake Fraley -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jake Fraley At The Plate (2022)
- Fraley hit .259 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- Fraley got a hit 38 times last season in 68 games (55.9%), including 14 multi-hit games (20.6%).
- He hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games last year (12 of 68), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Fraley drove in a run in 19 games last year out 68 (27.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He came around to score 25 times in 68 games (36.8%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (8.8%).
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|38
|.287
|AVG
|.238
|.368
|OBP
|.331
|.511
|SLG
|.434
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|17
|22/10
|K/BB
|32/17
|0
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|40
|17 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (52.5%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (17.5%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (35.0%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (17.5%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (27.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Pirates pitching staff was 22nd in MLB last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- Pirates pitchers combined to give up 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Hill will start for the Pirates, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 43-year-old left-hander, started and went six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- Over his 26 appearances last season he put together an 8-7 record, had a 4.42 ERA, and a 1.295 WHIP.
