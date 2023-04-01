On Saturday, Jose Garcia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jose Garcia At The Plate (2022)

  • Garcia hit .152 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • In 17 of 48 games last year (35.4%) Garcia got at least one hit, and in seven of those contests (14.6%) he picked up more than one.
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 48 games last season, he hit just one homer.
  • Garcia drove in a run in eight of 48 games last season (16.7%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • In 11 of 48 games last year (22.9%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 29
.123 AVG .170
.186 OBP .202
.138 SLG .250
1 XBH 4
0 HR 2
4 RBI 6
28/5 K/BB 48/4
2 SB 2
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranked 22nd in MLB last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
  • The Pirates surrendered the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Hill will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 43-year-old lefty started the game and went six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
  • In his 26 appearances last season he finished with a 4.42 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP, putting together an 8-7 record.
