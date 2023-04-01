Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Spencer Steer (coming off going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Pirates.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Spencer Steer At The Plate (2022)
- Steer hit .211 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Steer picked up a base hit in 16 out of 28 games last season (57.1%), with multiple hits in four of those games (14.3%).
- He went yard in two of 28 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Steer drove in a run in eight of 28 games last year (28.6%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
- He crossed home plate safely in 10 of 28 games last year (35.7%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|.222
|AVG
|.200
|.340
|OBP
|.273
|.400
|SLG
|.260
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|3
|15/7
|K/BB
|11/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Pirates pitching staff was 22nd in MLB last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- Pirates pitchers combined to give up 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Hill will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
- The 43-year-old left-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- In his 26 appearances last season he put together an 8-7 record, had a 4.42 ERA, and a 1.295 WHIP.
