Stuart Fairchild -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate (2022)

Fairchild hit .247 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks.

Fairchild got a base hit in 17 of 46 games last year (37.0%), with multiple hits in seven of those contests (15.2%).

He took the pitcher deep in 10.9% of his games last season (46 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.5% of his chances at the plate.

Fairchild picked up an RBI in five of 46 games last season (10.9%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

He crossed home in 13 of 46 games a year ago (28.3%), including one multi-run game.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 20 GP 17 .320 AVG .170 .414 OBP .250 .480 SLG .447 5 XBH 5 1 HR 4 1 RBI 5 17/6 K/BB 17/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 23 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (26.1%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)