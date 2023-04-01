Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler Stephenson -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate (2022)
- Stephenson hit .319 with nine doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Stephenson reached base via a hit in 29 of 50 games last season (58.0%), including multiple hits in 36.0% of those games (18 of them).
- He hit a home run in 12.0% of his games last season (50 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Stephenson picked up an RBI in 19 games last year out 50 (38.0%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (22.0%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He touched home plate in 18 of 50 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.395
|AVG
|.247
|.449
|OBP
|.298
|.593
|SLG
|.376
|10
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|11
|20/7
|K/BB
|27/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (51.9%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (22.2%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- Pirates pitchers combined to give up 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Hill will start for the Pirates, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 43-year-old southpaw, started and went six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- Over his 26 appearances last season he finished with a 4.42 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP, putting together an 8-7 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.