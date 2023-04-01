On Saturday, Wil Myers (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Wil Myers At The Plate (2022)

  • Myers hit .261 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
  • Myers picked up a hit in 56.3% of his games last year (49 of 87), with multiple hits in 17 of those contests (19.5%).
  • He homered in 9.2% of his games last season (87 in all), going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 25 of 87 games last year (28.7%), Myers picked up an RBI, and 12 of those games (13.8%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.
  • He came around to score 27 times in 87 games (31.0%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (3.4%).

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
37 GP 39
.208 AVG .309
.289 OBP .345
.304 SLG .485
6 XBH 16
3 HR 4
18 RBI 23
43/14 K/BB 43/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
42 GP 45
23 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (57.8%)
4 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (28.9%)
10 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (37.8%)
3 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (11.1%)
13 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (26.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranked 22nd in MLB last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • Pirates pitchers combined to surrender 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Hill will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
  • The 43-year-old southpaw last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he started and went six innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.42 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP over his 26 games, putting together an 8-7 record.
