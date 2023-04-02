Jason Vosler -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the hill, on April 2 at 1:40 PM ET.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jason Vosler At The Plate (2022)

  • Vosler hit .265 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • Vosler picked up at least one hit 19 times last year in 36 games played (52.8%), including multiple hits on seven occasions (19.4%).
  • In four of 36 games last year, he went yard (11.1%). He went deep in 3.6% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In nine of 36 games last season (25.0%), Vosler picked up an RBI, and three of those games (8.3%) included two or more RBIs.
  • He touched home plate in 14 of his 36 games last year.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
19 GP 15
.250 AVG .283
.322 OBP .377
.423 SLG .522
5 XBH 6
2 HR 2
6 RBI 6
14/6 K/BB 15/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
19 GP 17
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in the big leagues.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • The Pirates surrendered the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Velasquez takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Pirates.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went 3 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.78 ERA and a 1.235 WHIP over his 27 games, putting together a 3-3 record.
