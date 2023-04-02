Jason Vosler Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jason Vosler -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the hill, on April 2 at 1:40 PM ET.
Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jason Vosler At The Plate (2022)
- Vosler hit .265 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Vosler picked up at least one hit 19 times last year in 36 games played (52.8%), including multiple hits on seven occasions (19.4%).
- In four of 36 games last year, he went yard (11.1%). He went deep in 3.6% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In nine of 36 games last season (25.0%), Vosler picked up an RBI, and three of those games (8.3%) included two or more RBIs.
- He touched home plate in 14 of his 36 games last year.
Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.250
|AVG
|.283
|.322
|OBP
|.377
|.423
|SLG
|.522
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|6
|14/6
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (52.9%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (47.1%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (35.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in the big leagues.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Pirates surrendered the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Velasquez takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went 3 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- Last season he finished with a 4.78 ERA and a 1.235 WHIP over his 27 games, putting together a 3-3 record.
