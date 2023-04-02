After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jonathan India At The Plate (2022)

  • India had a .376 slugging percentage while batting .246.
  • In 67.0% of his games last year (69 of 103), India got a base hit, and in 21 of those games (20.4%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games in 2022 (10 of 103), including 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • India picked up an RBI in 29 of 103 games last year, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored a run in 37.9% of his games last year (39 of 103), with two or more runs on eight occasions (7.8%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 52
.246 AVG .246
.328 OBP .325
.408 SLG .348
15 XBH 13
7 HR 3
23 RBI 18
49/15 K/BB 45/17
1 SB 2
Home Away
51 GP 52
31 (60.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (73.1%)
10 (19.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (21.2%)
19 (37.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (38.5%)
7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.8%)
15 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (26.9%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates surrendered the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Velasquez makes his first start of the season for the Pirates.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Twins, when he came on in relief and went 3 1/3 innings.
  • Over his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 4.78 ERA and a 1.235 WHIP, putting together a 3-3 record.
