The Cincinnati Reds and Jose Garcia, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jose Garcia At The Plate (2022)

Garcia hit .152 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Garcia picked up a hit in 35.4% of his games last year (17 of 48), with multiple hits in seven of those contests (14.6%).

Appearing in 48 games last season, he hit just one long ball.

In eight of 48 games last season, Garcia picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

In 11 of 48 games last year (22.9%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 18 GP 29 .123 AVG .170 .186 OBP .202 .138 SLG .250 1 XBH 4 0 HR 2 4 RBI 6 28/5 K/BB 48/4 2 SB 2 Home Away 19 GP 29 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (37.9%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.2%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (13.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.4%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (13.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)