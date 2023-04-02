On Sunday, Kevin Newman (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Vince Velasquez. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Kevin Newman At The Plate (2022)

  • Newman hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.
  • Newman got a base hit in 54 out of 78 games last season (69.2%), with multiple hits in 19 of those contests (24.4%).
  • Logging a plate appearance in 78 games a season ago, he hit only two dingers.
  • Newman drove in a run in 23.1% of his games last year (18 of 78), with more than one RBI in six of them (7.7%).
  • He scored in 25 of 78 games last season (32.1%), including scoring more than once in 6.4% of his games (five times).

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
37 GP 41
.267 AVG .281
.310 OBP .321
.407 SLG .340
13 XBH 9
2 HR 0
16 RBI 8
25/9 K/BB 23/7
3 SB 5
Home Away
37 GP 41
24 (64.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (73.2%)
9 (24.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (24.4%)
14 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (26.8%)
2 (5.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
11 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (17.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Pirates pitching staff was 22nd in the league last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates gave up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Velasquez will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw 3 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Twins.
  • Last season he compiled a 3-3 record, a 4.78 ERA and a 1.235 WHIP over his 27 games.
