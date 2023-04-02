Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) host the Indiana Pacers (34-44) in a matchup of Central Division teams at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The Pacers are 12.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season. The over/under is set at 231.5 in the matchup.
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-12.5
|231.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana has played 41 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 231.5 points.
- The average over/under for Indiana's outings this season is 235, 3.5 more points than this game's total.
- Indiana's ATS record is 41-37-0 this year.
- The Pacers have been underdogs in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (40%) in those contests.
- Indiana has played as an underdog of +575 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Indiana has an implied victory probability of 14.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|16
|20.5%
|112.3
|228.3
|107
|226
|220
|Pacers
|41
|52.6%
|116
|228.3
|119
|226
|233.2
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Indiana has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Pacers have hit the over five times.
- Indiana has performed better against the spread at home (23-16-0) than on the road (18-21-0) this year.
- The Pacers average nine more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (107).
- When it scores more than 107 points, Indiana is 38-20 against the spread and 31-27 overall.
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|43-35
|2-1
|39-39
|Pacers
|41-37
|2-1
|39-39
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Pacers
|112.3
|116
|24
|11
|10-3
|38-20
|10-3
|31-27
|107
|119
|1
|29
|38-20
|13-6
|45-13
|13-6
