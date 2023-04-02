The Cincinnati Reds (1-1) will look to Jonathan India for a spark when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates (1-1) in an early-season matchup at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, April 2. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The Reds are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Pirates have +115 odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this game.

Reds vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Vince Velasquez - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds were favorites in 33 games last season and won 12 (36.4%) of those contests.

The Reds had a record of 3-4 when they were favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Cincinnati has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Reds hit 89 homers at home last season (1.1 per game).

Cincinnati had a .397 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Pirates won in 47, or 34.8%, of the 135 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, the Pirates won 40 of 120 games when listed as at least +115 on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh hit 84 home runs on the road last season (one per game).

The Pirates averaged 2.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .359 away from home.

Reds vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Jonathan India 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+240) Wil Myers 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Jason Vosler 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Will Benson 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 27th 5th Win NL Central +6600 - 5th

