T.J. McConnell plus his Indiana Pacers teammates take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last time on the court, a 121-117 win over the Thunder, McConnell put up 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on McConnell's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

T.J. McConnell Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 8.4 12.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.8 Assists 6.5 5.2 6.7 PRA 21.5 16.7 23.3 PR 14.5 11.5 16.6 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.7



T.J. McConnell Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 7.2% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.9 per contest.

The Pacers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.7. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest tempos with 98.6 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the best defensive team in the league, conceding 107.0 points per game.

The Cavaliers give up 41.0 rebounds per contest, ranking second in the NBA.

Conceding 23.1 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the best squad in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

T.J. McConnell vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 19 6 5 5 0 0 0 12/29/2022 14 7 0 4 1 0 0 12/16/2022 15 4 2 6 0 0 0

