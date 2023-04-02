TJ Friedl -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the mound, on April 2 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

TJ Friedl At The Plate (2022)

  • Friedl hit .240 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.
  • Friedl had a hit 40 times last season in 72 games (55.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (15.3%).
  • He took the pitcher deep in 9.7% of his games last season (72 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Friedl drove in a run in 20 games last year out 72 (27.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 28 of 72 games last season (38.9%) he scored, and in four of those games (5.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
28 GP 42
.297 AVG .201
.375 OBP .273
.462 SLG .418
7 XBH 16
4 HR 4
7 RBI 18
10/10 K/BB 30/10
3 SB 4
Home Away
29 GP 43
19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (48.8%)
6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.6%)
13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (34.9%)
3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.3%)
6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (32.6%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in the big leagues.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combined to give up 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Velasquez takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Pirates.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and went 3 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
  • In 27 games last season he compiled a 3-3 record and had a 4.78 ERA and a 1.235 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.