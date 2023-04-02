After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Wil Myers and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Wil Myers At The Plate (2022)

  • Myers hit .261 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
  • In 56.3% of his games last year (49 of 87), Myers had a base hit, and in 17 of those games (19.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He hit a home run in eight games a year ago (out of 87 opportunities, 9.2%), going deep in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Myers drove in a run in 28.7% of his games last season (25 of 87), with two or more RBIs in 12 of those games (13.8%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He came around to score 27 times in 87 games (31.0%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (3.4%).

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
37 GP 39
.208 AVG .309
.289 OBP .345
.304 SLG .485
6 XBH 16
3 HR 4
18 RBI 23
43/14 K/BB 43/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
42 GP 45
23 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (57.8%)
4 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (28.9%)
10 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (37.8%)
3 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (11.1%)
13 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (26.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combined to allow 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Velasquez will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw 3 1/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Twins.
  • In his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 4.78 ERA and a 1.235 WHIP, putting together a 3-3 record.
