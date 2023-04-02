On Sunday, Will Benson (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Vince Velasquez. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Will Benson At The Plate (2022)

  • Benson hit .182 with a double and three walks.
  • Benson had a hit in nine of 29 games last year, with multiple hits once.
  • Including all 29 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Benson drove in a run in three of 29 games last season (10.3%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
  • He crossed home in seven of 29 games a year ago (24.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
17 GP 7
.158 AVG .235
.238 OBP .278
.184 SLG .235
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 2
13/3 K/BB 6/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 9
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates gave up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Velasquez will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went 3 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
  • In 27 games last season he compiled a 3-3 record and had a 4.78 ERA and a 1.235 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.