Curt Casali -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on April 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Curt Casali At The Plate (2022)

Casali hit .203 with four doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Casali picked up at least one hit 23 times last year in 57 games played (40.4%), including multiple hits on five occasions (8.8%).

He hit a long ball in 7.0% of his games last season (57 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Casali picked up an RBI in 10 of 57 games last season (17.5%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.8%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He crossed home plate safely in 17 of 57 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 28 .190 AVG .212 .293 OBP .337 .238 SLG .400 1 XBH 8 1 HR 4 5 RBI 12 17/9 K/BB 33/15 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 32 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (46.9%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.3%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (37.5%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (9.4%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (18.8%)

