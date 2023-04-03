Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Jonathan India (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jonathan India At The Plate (2022)
- India had a .376 slugging percentage while batting .246.
- India got a hit in 67.0% of his 103 games last season, with multiple hits in 20.4% of them.
- He took the pitcher deep in 9.7% of his games last season (103 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.3% of his trips to home plate.
- India picked up an RBI in 28.2% of his games last season (29 of 103), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (8.7%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored in 39 of 103 games last year (37.9%), including eight multi-run games (7.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.246
|AVG
|.246
|.328
|OBP
|.325
|.408
|SLG
|.348
|15
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|18
|49/15
|K/BB
|45/17
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|52
|31 (60.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|38 (73.1%)
|10 (19.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (21.2%)
|19 (37.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (38.5%)
|7 (13.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.8%)
|15 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (26.9%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Smyly starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
- The 33-year-old southpaw started and threw three innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Cincinnati Reds.
- Last season he finished with a 7-8 record, a 3.47 ERA and a 1.194 WHIP over his 22 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.